Ickle Bubba Cosmo 2 in 1 Pushchair - Gunmetal / Black / Tan

We all want a pushchair that looks good, is up to the task of transporting precious cargo and doesn’t cost the earth. The Cosmo 2 in 1 pushchair from Ickle Bubba ticks all the boxes. Whether you're hitting the shops or strolling round the park, the Cosmo pushchair brings some sophisticated style without breaking the bank. Bubba and parent can enjoy luxury fabrics, a fleece-lined footmuff and a protective apron with privacy panel. What's more, you can choose between a modern matte black finish or gunmetal chassis colour to offset the leatherette handlebar and create an affordable pushchair of distinction. But it doesn’t stop there – Cosmo is packed full of handy extras to bring you more value for money. From the extra-large shopping basket for all those essential purchases to the multi-position seat recline that lets little one relax in comfort. What’s more the quick-release - treaded wheels provide robust support on everyday terrain and the lockable swivel front wheels and adjustable handle height provide even more control in busy spaces. This Cosmo Bundle comes with a stylish changing bag which stores all those essentials you need on the go, and the changing mat which creates a space perfect for those last minute nappy changes. Specifications: • Suitable from birth – 22kg • Pram (lie flat mode) suitable from birth – 9kg • Seat (upright mode) suitable from 6m – 22kg • Upright dimensions: W: 60.5cm x L: 94cm x H: 113cm • Folded dimensions: W: 60.5cm x L: 110cm x H: 36cm • Handle Height (at highest): 113cm • Pram Seat Unit inside dimensions: W: 34cm x L: 80cm x H: 20cm • Weight: 9kg (chassis with wheels)