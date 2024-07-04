Santa Marta Limoncello 50cl

Santa Marta Limoncello 50cl

Santa Marta
The only ingredients are lemon juice, lemon infusion (100% lemon peel), neutral spirits, sugar and water. Zero added colouring, flavouring or preservatives. Fresh with crisp, natural aromas of lemon, citronella and sage. To taste, this limoncello is smooth, well-balanced and refreshing thanks to the natural acidity of the lemons. The after-taste is long and leaves the mouth clean, without any sensation of cloying sweetness.
Powerful citrus aromaKeep the bottle in the freezerUsing Sicilian lemons
Pack size: 50cl

Ingredients

Sugar, Alcohol, Infusion of Lemon Peels, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavours

Net Contents

500ml ℮

