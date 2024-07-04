Black Tears Dry Spiced Rum 70cl

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Full on. Intensely passionate. Black Tears combines energy, passion and emotions of modern Cuba. In the Black Tears world, the heart reigns supreme and nothing is off-limits. On the nose you are met with an aroma of oak, cooked fruits, honey and spices which give way to hints of coffee and cocoa. To sip, there’s a sweetness of chocolate, nougat and cream, giving way to bold tones of aji dulce spice on the palate. Very elegant and well balanced with a typical note of latin ron, finishing with gentle honeyed warmth and a punch of coffee, along with the lingering, peppery trace of spice and a smooth, dry finish.

