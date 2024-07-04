Santa Marta Caffe Espresso Liqueur 50cl

Santa Marta

Coffee liqueurs are produced in several parts of the world, but Espresso Liqueurs are intrinsically Italian. The Espresso was born during the 1884 Exhibition in Piemonte. Premium quality Espresso coffee liqueurs are made of 100% natural ingredients. Our rapid extraction exalts and concentrates the aromas and fragrance of the coffee.

Italian Coffee Liqueur Enjoy neat or on the rocks Roasted & Smoky aromas