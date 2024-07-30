HOMCOM 70x56cm Freestanding 4 Cube Storage Cabinet Unit w/ 2 Drawers

Let style and storage effortlessly blend with this freestanding cabinet from HOMCOM. It features cloth drawers for discreet organisation, with handles for easy opening and closing, with the option of taking them away if not required. The open compartments cater for display of your belongings. Made from particle board for everyday wearability, it is finished with four wooden legs, allowing air to circulate for freshness and helping prevent damage to the bottom of the frame.