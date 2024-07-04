Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Rubber Wood Top Kitchen Cupboard Side Cabinet Island w/ Shelf
image 1 of HOMCOM Rubber Wood Top Kitchen Cupboard Side Cabinet Island w/ Shelfimage 2 of HOMCOM Rubber Wood Top Kitchen Cupboard Side Cabinet Island w/ Shelfimage 3 of HOMCOM Rubber Wood Top Kitchen Cupboard Side Cabinet Island w/ Shelfimage 4 of HOMCOM Rubber Wood Top Kitchen Cupboard Side Cabinet Island w/ Shelfimage 5 of HOMCOM Rubber Wood Top Kitchen Cupboard Side Cabinet Island w/ Shelf

HOMCOM Rubber Wood Top Kitchen Cupboard Side Cabinet Island w/ Shelf

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

HOMCOM Rubber Wood Top Kitchen Cupboard Side Cabinet Island w/ Shelf
Made of easy clean rubber wood and MDF, this HOMCOM cabinet is perfect for any kitchen and other rooms! The two large drawers and a cabinet with shelf adjustable can provide you more possibility to store. Polished surfaces and table corners are very safe and friendly to kids. Don't hesitate to take it home, it was better than you could have even imagined!
Made of MDF and Rubber Wood, this kitchen cabinet is very sturdyComes with an anti-toppling design and can be fixed to the wall for safetyTable corners are polished and smooth to protect your body

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here