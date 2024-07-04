Vinsetto Steel File Cabinet Hanging Bar for Letter A4 Legal Size Black

Easy and protected storage for the office - this Vinsetto filing cabinet. Made from steel, this is a strong and durable piece - it's made to be used everyday and is a safe shield for the inner contents. It comes with two drawers, so you can keep files stored and organised. The top lock keeps the two drawers locked at the same time, so you don't have to worry about unwanted people accessing inside when you're not around - two keys included.