HOMCOM Kitchen Cupboard Storage Cabinet with Drawer, Countertop, White

Kitchen running out of space? Then this HOMCOM free standing kitchen unit will get clutter organised in no time. Say hello to its multi-storage design: features a top drawer for utensils and napkins, an open countertop for plates, and a bottom cupboard for pots, dry goods, or plastic containers. Made from particle board frame, this kitchen pantry is sturdy, complete with anti-tipping straps for safety.