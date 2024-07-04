HOMCOM Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet with 4 Drawers and Door Cupboard

Do you need more bathroom storage space? Of course you do. This HOMCOM bathroom cupboard gives you that extra boost. It comes with four drawers and a two-tier cabinet - room for cosmetics, cleaning products, towels and more. Cut-out handles to open each door easily. Bathroom floor cabinet comes complete with anti-tipping straps to secure to a wall safely.