Vinsetto Steel File Cabinet with Lock Hanging Bar for Legal Size

Easy and protected storage for the office - this Vinsetto filing cabinet. Made from steel, this is a strong and durable piece - it's made to be used everyday and is a safe shield for the inner contents. It comes with two small drawers and a large bottom drawer, so you can keep files stored and organised. The top lock keeps the drawers locked at the same time, so you don't have to worry about unwanted people accessing inside when you're not around - two keys included.