HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Office

This small sideboard from HOMCOM is a durable and stylish addition to every home, keeping your space clean and tidy with ease. It's made from particle board for a durable structure, with anti-tipping straps on the back for safety. With the push-click design, drawers and cabinet doors are quick and effortless to open and close. The elevated base allows air to flow through for freshness. An effortless way to bring in sleek style into your living space with our HOMCOM storage cupboard.