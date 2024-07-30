Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Office
image 1 of HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Officeimage 2 of HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Officeimage 3 of HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Officeimage 4 of HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Officeimage 5 of HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Office

HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Office

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

HOMCOM Side Cabinet with 2 Door Cabinet and 2 Drawer for Home Office
This small sideboard from HOMCOM is a durable and stylish addition to every home, keeping your space clean and tidy with ease. It's made from particle board for a durable structure, with anti-tipping straps on the back for safety. With the push-click design, drawers and cabinet doors are quick and effortless to open and close. The elevated base allows air to flow through for freshness. An effortless way to bring in sleek style into your living space with our HOMCOM storage cupboard.
Features two drawers and two cabinetsFeatures a three-level adjustable shelfSimply one click, then drawers and cabinet open

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here