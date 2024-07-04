HOMCOM Modern High Gloss RGB LED Cabinet Cupboard Sideboard Console

Indoor storage done the cool and modern way - this cabinet from HOMCOM. It features a built-in RGB LED lighting trim on the top, which has 16 different lighting modes to create different vibes and moods whenever. It comes with an open shelf and a bottom cabinet with four storage compartments, giving you plenty of storage room. The high gloss effect on the front gives it a high market and contemporary look to love this season and beyond.