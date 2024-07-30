Vinsetto Mobile File Cabinet Lockable Documents Storage w/ 5 Wheels

Choose our filing cabinet, make your files a perfect storage space. It is ideal to store papers, files, books, and other office supplies with good capacity. A drawer is specially designed for hanging A4 or letter-sized files. Finished with lockable castor wheels to move the unit around easily and keep it in place when required. The minimalist style goes well with contemporary or modern home and office decor. Just buy our filing cabinet to fill your home and office space!