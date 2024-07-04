Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 2 Drawer Filing Cabinet with Adjustable Hanging Bars for A4
image 1 of HOMCOM 2 Drawer Filing Cabinet with Adjustable Hanging Bars for A4image 2 of HOMCOM 2 Drawer Filing Cabinet with Adjustable Hanging Bars for A4image 3 of HOMCOM 2 Drawer Filing Cabinet with Adjustable Hanging Bars for A4image 4 of HOMCOM 2 Drawer Filing Cabinet with Adjustable Hanging Bars for A4image 5 of HOMCOM 2 Drawer Filing Cabinet with Adjustable Hanging Bars for A4

HOMCOM 2 Drawer Filing Cabinet with Adjustable Hanging Bars for A4

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

HOMCOM 2 Drawer Filing Cabinet with Adjustable Hanging Bars for A4
Keep your workspace tidy and stylish with this HOMCOM lockable filing cabinet. It comes with a small drawer and a large drawer for file storage
adjustable bars in the large drawer to hold A4/letter-sized files. The lockable bottom drawer ensures your documents stay secure, with two keys included. Office drawers with compact design, enhanced with five wheels for easy mobility, allows it to fit snugly under your desk.
Big drawer for A4 or letter size, small drawer;Lockable bottom drawer with two keys;Five wheels, 2 brakes and a anti-tip caster;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here