Vinsetto Mobile Filing Cabinet Lockable File Cabinet Legal Size

This modern file cabinet from Vinsetto can help you maximize utilization of the space and convenient use. 2 large drawers provide you with lots of storage for the files and office supplies. The upper drawer with lock and 2 keys secures your privacy and important items. The lower drawer has legal file hanger bars. 5 smooth-rolling casters with 2 brakes make it easy moving and stability. Never have troubles in organising and finding significant files with our 2 drawer file cabinet.