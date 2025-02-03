Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 9 Cube Storage Unit Cabinet Bookcase Display Shelves Chipboard

HOMCOM 9 Cube Storage Unit Cabinet Bookcase Display Shelves Chipboard

No ratings yet

Write a review

£52.99

£52.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 9 Cube Storage Unit Cabinet Bookcase Display Shelves Chipboard
HOMCOM offers a new easy way to organise and secure your belongings with this storage cabinet. Featuring 9 compartments, eco-friendly durable board construction with double sided pasters. The anti-tilt steel wall mounting is used to provided increased stability. Create a neat space for your books, toys, bags, knick-knacks, clothes and more.
Ample storage space with 9 compartmentsHelps to organise a variety of items neatlyChipboard with double-sided pasters for durability
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here