HOMCOM Rolling File Cabinet with 3 Drawers, Under Desk Mobile Filing

Blending storage space and a compact size into a sleek wood-effect design, this filing cabinet from HOMCOM is made to make you fall in love with your office space once again. It features 3 drawers to give you all the room needed for files and stationery. Four wheels are fitted on the bottom for easy movement - two of which can be locked to keep the unit in place when needed. Made from MDF, this is a solid and durable piece that will support you every day.