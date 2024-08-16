Vinsetto 3 Drawer Vertical File Cabinet Lockable Metal Filling Cabinet

Keep messy paperwork at bay and go for this filing cabinet from Vinsetto. A design which is formed of two small drawers and a large, which gives lots of room for organising: the bottom drawer features hanging rails for A4, letter, legal files, with a stationery tray in the top drawer for pens and pencils. Five wheels keep it balanced, even with drawers open, and makes it easy to move around - even when full. Now there's no excuse for a cluttered working space in your office or home study area.