Vinsetto 70cm Vertical Office Filing Cabinet, Hanging File Folder

For a new take on traditional filing storage, opt for this cabinet from HOMCOM. Using a steel frame for a tough core structure, it’s fitted with MDF panels - each finished in a vintage worn-out brown effect for stand-out style.It features two drawers for lots of personal storage, with the adjustable hanging bar making filing that extra bit easier. It’s completed with an anti-tipping wheel to help prevent it falling forwards when the drawers are out.