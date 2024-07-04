Vinsetto 2-Tier Locking Office Storage Cabinet File Organisation

Keep the office organised and the area looking beautiful with this black storage cabinet from Vinsetto. With two hinged doors for easy access, inside a longline shelf sits to create two tiers for organisation of your files and papers. Made from particle board, this piece is tough and durable for everyday use. It's finished with feet to protect your floor and a lock for security. Comes with two keys.