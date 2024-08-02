Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folder

Choose our filing cabinet, make your files a perfect storage space. It is ideal to store papers, files, books, and other office supplies with good capacity. Drawers are specially designed for hanging letter-sized files. A removable rod to keep the files in place when the drawer is not full and can also be adjusted to classify files. The minimalist style goes well with contemporary or modern home and office decor. Just buy our filing cabinet to fill your home and office space!