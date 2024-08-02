Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folder
image 1 of Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folderimage 2 of Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folderimage 3 of Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folderimage 4 of Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folderimage 5 of Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folder

Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folder

£73.09

Vinsetto Lockable File Cabinet w/ Adjustable Hanging File Folder
Choose our filing cabinet, make your files a perfect storage space. It is ideal to store papers, files, books, and other office supplies with good capacity. Drawers are specially designed for hanging letter-sized files. A removable rod to keep the files in place when the drawer is not full and can also be adjusted to classify files. The minimalist style goes well with contemporary or modern home and office decor. Just buy our filing cabinet to fill your home and office space!
Drawers accommodate hanging A4, letters, and legal-sized files5 universal wheels ensure easy movement2 of them are armed with brakes for safety

