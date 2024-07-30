(Oak) Homcom 2 Drawer Wooden Filing Cabinet with Wheels

Do you have an office space that's lacking in storage? Stop losing things you need because you throw it "anywhere" or pile it on top of your desk. This HOMCOM mobile file cabinet is ready to be your assistant through the busy work day. Have everything you need and know where it is so you're spending more time being productive rather than shuffling through that stack of papers trying to find that thing. If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready with HOMCOM office drawers.