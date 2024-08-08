HOMCOM Roll File Cabinet w/ Drawer, Hanging File Folder Organizer

Blending storage space and a compact size into a sleek wood-effect design, this filing cabinet from HOMCOM is made to make you fall in love with your office space once again. It features a small top drawer and a large bottom drawer to give you all the room needed for files and stationery. There is a rail in the bottom drawer for hanging your letter files for organisation. Four wheels are fitted on the bottom for easy movement - two of which can be locked to keep the unit in place when needed. Made from MDF, this is a solid and durable piece which will support you every day.