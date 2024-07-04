Vinsetto 2-Drawer Locking Office Filing Cabinet 5 Wheels Rolling White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Blending storage space and a compact size into a stylish design, this filing cabinet from Vinsetto is made to make you fall in love with your office space once again. It features a small top drawer and a large bottom drawer to give you all the room needed for files and stationery. There is a rail in the bottom drawer for hanging your files for efficient filing and organization. Five wheels for easy movement - two of which can be locked to keep the unit in place when needed.

Blending storage space and a compact size into a stylish design, this filing cabinet from Vinsetto is made to make you fall in love with your office space once again. It features a small top drawer and a large bottom drawer to give you all the room needed for files and stationery. There is a rail in the bottom drawer for hanging your files for efficient filing and organization. Five wheels for easy movement - two of which can be locked to keep the unit in place when needed.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.