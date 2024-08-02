Vinsetto 3 Drawer Metal Filing Cabinet Lockable 5 Wheels Compact Under

Keep your important paperwork organised and with this metal filing cabinet from Vinsetto. Spacious in size, it features two small drawers and a large bottom drawer - perfect for all your paperwork and other office supplies. On the bottom, four omni-direction wheels are placed for you to move the unit around easily and a middle wheel to prevent the unit from tipping over. Finished with a lock to keep everything safely secure when you're away.