Vinsetto 3 Drawer Metal Filing Cabinet Lockable 5 Wheels Under Desk

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your important paperwork organised and with this metal filing cabinet from Vinsetto. Spacious in size, it features two small drawers and a large bottom drawer - perfect for all your paperwork and other office supplies. On the bottom, four omni-direction wheels are placed for you to move the unit around easily and a middle wheel to prevent the unit from tipping over. Finished with a lock to keep everything safely secure when you're away.

Keep your important paperwork organised and with this metal filing cabinet from Vinsetto. Spacious in size, it features two small drawers and a large bottom drawer - perfect for all your paperwork and other office supplies. On the bottom, four omni-direction wheels are placed for you to move the unit around easily and a middle wheel to prevent the unit from tipping over. Finished with a lock to keep everything safely secure when you're away.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.