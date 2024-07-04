Vinsetto Cream 2-Door Metal Filing Cupboard | Office Cabinet

With this lockable filing cabinet from Vinsetto, you can keep your important documents safe and organised. The quality filing cabinet is made from CRS, suitable for a range of uses, as workshop, warehouse or production facility, office and more. The individually adjustable shelves divide the interior space into 5 compartments and offer spacious storage options. The sleek powder-coated finish with elegant cream white colour is easy to incorporate into any office or study concept.