HOMCOM Multi-Shelf Bookcase Freestanding Storage Drawer Shelves

Say hello to beautiful and simple storage with this cube storage unit from HOMCOM. Made from particle board for a solid structure, it's formed with two open shelves, three small open cubes, a slide-out drawer and and a wide surface top - plenty of room for keeping books, plants, photos, candles etc on. Pine wood legs in an outward-angled manner help create balance and sturdiness. A great way to enhance your living space whilst getting everything organised.

Slightly angled outwards for extra strength, they keep the bookcase balanced. Features two open shelves, three open side cubes, a top drawer and a large top shelf Made from particleboard, the frame is reliable for everyday use

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD