MDF Mobile File Cabinet w/ 3 Drawers Locking Wheels Metal Rails White

This HOMCOM three drawer filing cabinet is ready to be your daily work assistant. Have everything you need right next to you, thanks to the three drawers: keep files stored and organised. Made from MDF, it's sturdy and comes in a wood-effect design for a forever classic look. Four wheels to move around easily - two come with breaks so it stands in place.