HOMCOM Multifunctional Bookshelf Storage Cabinet Bookcase w/ Shelves

The stylish way to keep your home tidy this season - go for this industrial style display unit from HOMCOM. It's made with three shelves and a double-door cupboard for easy storage and display space. The four adjustable foot pads will keep it balanced at all times, whilst the metal frame ensures a solid structure which supports up to 10kg per shelf. The only answer to your storage woes through the home and office.

Features three shelves and a bottom cupboard Metal frame with thick particleboard shelves An all-round solid and durable structure that is suitable for everyday use

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD