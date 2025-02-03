Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Multifunctional Bookshelf Storage Cabinet Bookcase w/ Shelves

HOMCOM Multifunctional Bookshelf Storage Cabinet Bookcase w/ Shelves

No ratings yet

Write a review

£65.99

£65.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Multifunctional Bookshelf Storage Cabinet Bookcase w/ Shelves
The stylish way to keep your home tidy this season - go for this industrial style display unit from HOMCOM. It's made with three shelves and a double-door cupboard for easy storage and display space. The four adjustable foot pads will keep it balanced at all times, whilst the metal frame ensures a solid structure which supports up to 10kg per shelf. The only answer to your storage woes through the home and office.
Features three shelves and a bottom cupboardMetal frame with thick particleboard shelvesAn all-round solid and durable structure that is suitable for everyday use
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here