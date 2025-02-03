HOMCOM 2 Tier Bookcase w/ Removable Cushions Storage Cabinet

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Functional and modern, this small bookshelf from HOMCOM is the perfect piece for most spaces and styles. Its large storage design gives convenient and independent spaces for different items, keeping your room neat and clean. With the special design, you can sit down and lean there to reading with comfortable cushions. In addition, the white bookshelf is ideal for the living room, bedroom, study room, and office. Don't hesitate to take this contemporary bookshelf home!

Functional and modern, this small bookshelf from HOMCOM is the perfect piece for most spaces and styles. Its large storage design gives convenient and independent spaces for different items, keeping your room neat and clean. With the special design, you can sit down and lean there to reading with comfortable cushions. In addition, the white bookshelf is ideal for the living room, bedroom, study room, and office. Don't hesitate to take this contemporary bookshelf home!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.