HOMCOM 4-Tier Ladder Bookcase Utility Shelf DIY Plant Stand Holder

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This 4 tier ladder bookshelf adds freshness and aesthetic style to your living space. It features sturdy bamboo and refined craft, creating additional space to your home with no harm. It can be used as a storage rack for towels, sundries, decorative things, shoes, books, plants, spices and small appliances in any indoor space, such as bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony or even garage. Extra bars on sides and back serve as bookends to prevent your books/items falling.

This 4 tier ladder bookshelf adds freshness and aesthetic style to your living space. It features sturdy bamboo and refined craft, creating additional space to your home with no harm. It can be used as a storage rack for towels, sundries, decorative things, shoes, books, plants, spices and small appliances in any indoor space, such as bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony or even garage. Extra bars on sides and back serve as bookends to prevent your books/items falling.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.