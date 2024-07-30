HOMCOM Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet with 5 Drawers for Home Office

This HOMCOM filing cabinet makes office storage effortless. It comes with five drawers, so there's plenty of room to organise your files and more. It's made from particle board - a durable structure suitable for everyday use. In black, this is a minimal design which looks great in plenty of spaces. Comes with four wheels to move easily, finished with two brakes to lock standing in place.