Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Tray PC Bed Table Drawer
image 1 of HOMCOM Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Tray PC Bed Table Drawerimage 2 of HOMCOM Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Tray PC Bed Table Drawerimage 3 of HOMCOM Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Tray PC Bed Table Drawerimage 4 of HOMCOM Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Tray PC Bed Table Drawerimage 5 of HOMCOM Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Tray PC Bed Table Drawer

HOMCOM Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Tray PC Bed Table Drawer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£23.99

£23.99/each

HOMCOM Portable Laptop Desk Notebook Tray PC Bed Table Drawer
This HOMCOM laptop stand made of high quality bamboo is economical and great to use. It is an ideal table for placing your laptop while still comfortable on your bed or sofa. It is able to make your laptop cool with ventilation holes and also tilt up to an angle that ensure easy use. It has enough space on the side to hold many papers or even your external mouse. It is a practical and effective item to have.
With ventilation holes for timely heat emissionVarnish processing on surfaceOne drawer for storing items

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here