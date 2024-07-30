HOMCOM 2 Door 4 Shelves Bookcase Wooden Storage Cabinet Oak

Showcase your books and decorative pieces in classic style - thanks to this bookcase from HOMCOM. With three shelves, there's plenty of display space so you can keep all pieces in a place - keeping your home/office neat and organised. The bottom cabinet gives discreet storage, so you can easily hide what you don't want to show. Made from MDF, this classic furniture piece is durable and supports up to 80kg - that's lots to hold! It's finished with anti-tipping straps for safety.