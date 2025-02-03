HOMCOM Wall-Mounted/Standing 4-Tier Wood Book Shelf Water Resist

Bring your own unique character to your walls, whilst simultaneously saving floor space in your home with this hanging wall bookshelf from HOMCOM. Covered in water resistant white paint for a fresh tone which complements your home effortlessly, it is made from a blend of solid wood and MDF to prolong its lifespan, with it featuring four large shelves with a double barrier, allowing you to display books, magazines, papers and more without them falling out. It’s easy to keep fresh too – simply wipe over with a damp cloth to keep looking like new all-year round. All wall-mounting accessories included.

