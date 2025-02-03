Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Bookcase Storage Reading Seat Kids Six Cubes Organizer, Black

HOMCOM Bookcase Storage Reading Seat Kids Six Cubes Organizer, Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£59.99

£59.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Bookcase Storage Reading Seat Kids Six Cubes Organizer, Black
You can now stop the search for the best reading spot at home thanks to this HOMCOM bookcase seat. Made from particle board for strength and reliability over the years, the base is crafted into a design which features six open cubes for handy storage, with a curved cut-out seat and soft padded cushion to allow you to comfortably immerse your head into your book for hours. Sleek black in colour, it will sit in any style room with ease in a unique design.
Perfect for you or your little one to read a book.Combines a place to sit and storage spaceFeatures a thick padded foam seat and back cushion
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here