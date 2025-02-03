HOMCOM Bookcase Storage Reading Seat Unit Kids Adults Six Cubes White

You can now stop the search for the best reading spot at home thanks to this HOMCOM bookcase seat. Made from particle board for strength and reliability over the years, the base is crafted into a design which features six open cubes for handy storage, with a curved cut-out seat and soft padded cushion to allow you to comfortably immerse your head into your book for hours. Sleek white in colour, it will sit in any style room with ease in a unique design.

Perfect for you or your little one to read a book. Combines a place to sit and storage space Features a thick padded foam seat and back cushion

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD