HOMCOM Multi-Shelf Bookcase Freestanding Storage Cabinet Shelves Wood

Say hello to beautiful and simple storage with this bookcase from HOMCOM. Made from particle board for a solid structure, it's formed with two open shelves, three small open cubes, a double-door cabinet and and a wide surface top - plenty of room for keeping books, plants, photos, candles etc on. Pine wood legs in an outward-angled manner help create balance and sturdiness. A great way to enhance your living space whilst getting everything organised.

Two open shelves, three open side cubes, a bottom cabinet and a large top shelf Made from particleboard, the frame is reliable for everyday use Smooth melamine surface for protection and easy cleaning

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD