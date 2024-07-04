Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit White
image 1 of HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit Whiteimage 2 of HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit Whiteimage 3 of HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit Whiteimage 4 of HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit Whiteimage 5 of HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit White

HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£119.99

£119.99/each

HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit White
Tall and plenty of storage - this HOMCOM bookcase provides you plenty of display space, even in smaller spaces. Made from particle board, this is a sturdy piece, with the melamine coating providing a smooth and protective finish. It features three top shelves for open display, with three bottom drawers for hidden storage. Tall bookcase comes with anti-tipping straps to safely to a wall.
Three shelves and three drawers;Handle-free design for a sleek look;Anti-tipping straps enhance safety;

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here