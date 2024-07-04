HOMCOM 180cm Tall Bookshelf Free Standing Storage Shelf Unit White

Tall and plenty of storage - this HOMCOM bookcase provides you plenty of display space, even in smaller spaces. Made from particle board, this is a sturdy piece, with the melamine coating providing a smooth and protective finish. It features three top shelves for open display, with three bottom drawers for hidden storage. Tall bookcase comes with anti-tipping straps to safely to a wall.