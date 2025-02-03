HOMCOM Free Standing Bookcase Shelves Unit Storage Cabinet White

Make the most of your space at home with this bookcase and storage shelf from HOMCOM. Made from particle board for reliability and durability, it is crafted into a design which features four open shelves and two cupboards with a middle shelf in each, giving you plenty of room for storage and display. Four solid pine wood legs for stability and anti-tilt straps on the back for safety prevention. Fresh in colour, this unit will brighten up any room, blending in with all style decors seamlessly.

Features four open shelves and two cupboards (both with middle shelf) Keeps unit sturdy and steady on the ground

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD