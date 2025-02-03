Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Free Standing Bookcase Shelves Unit Storage Cabinet White

HOMCOM Free Standing Bookcase Shelves Unit Storage Cabinet White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£49.99

£49.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Free Standing Bookcase Shelves Unit Storage Cabinet White
Make the most of your space at home with this bookcase and storage shelf from HOMCOM. Made from particle board for reliability and durability, it is crafted into a design which features four open shelves and two cupboards with a middle shelf in each, giving you plenty of room for storage and display. Four solid pine wood legs for stability and anti-tilt straps on the back for safety prevention. Fresh in colour, this unit will brighten up any room, blending in with all style decors seamlessly.
Features four open shelves and two cupboards (both with middle shelf)Keeps unit sturdy and steady on the ground
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here