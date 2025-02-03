HOMCOM Cabinet Bookcase Storage Shelves Display for Study, Home

The elegant design of HOMCOM bookcase is seamlessly compatible with any décor in your home, and its color is natural yet grace. For practical purposes, it features a 3-tier 6-cube cabinet, providing lots of space to store and organize your books or exhibits, and even to place pot plants. Add more elegance and functionality to your lovely home with this beautiful cabinet from HOMCOM!

MDF with anti-toppling device. 6 identical open cubes. Easy to clean and maintain.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD