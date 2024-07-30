HOMCOM Monitor Riser Laptop PC Plinth Stand Organiser W/ Drawer Bamboo

This desktop monitor stand from HOMOCM is a simple and economical addition to your office. Perfect to fit Mac mini, laptop, printer, raises monitor to a comfortable viewing height while maximizing work space, and reduces eye strain and neck and back pain. A drawer and a storage cube included to keep staplers, clips and other office supplies and a storage space under the rack for the keyboard and mouse. Get your healthier and efficient life starts with this perfect stand from HOMCOM!