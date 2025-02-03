HOMCOM Bookcase Modern Bookshelf Display Cabinet for Home Office Study

Bring bold and beautiful style into the home with this HOMCOM bookcase. A practical design, it features 7 cubes and 1 countertop for lots of storage and display room. Using quality particleboard panel for the structure, it is tough and durable and is finished with anti-tipping device, so it doesn't fall over and cause damage. This industrial bookshelf will be a beautiful way to go clutter-free in the study and all over the home.

7 compartments of two different size for storing books, magazines, toys, photo frames, CDs etc Large countertop for flower vases and other decorations Made of quality MDF panel, this bookcase is sturdy and durable for daily use

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD