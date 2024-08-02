Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Organiser Holder Multi-Function Storage Caddy Drawers
image 1 of HOMCOM Organiser Holder Multi-Function Storage Caddy Drawersimage 2 of HOMCOM Organiser Holder Multi-Function Storage Caddy Drawersimage 3 of HOMCOM Organiser Holder Multi-Function Storage Caddy Drawersimage 4 of HOMCOM Organiser Holder Multi-Function Storage Caddy Drawersimage 5 of HOMCOM Organiser Holder Multi-Function Storage Caddy Drawers

HOMCOM Organiser Holder Multi-Function Storage Caddy Drawers

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.14

£16.14/each

HOMCOM Organiser Holder Multi-Function Storage Caddy Drawers
Tired of having your desk look like a total mess? This HOMCOM desktop organiser is your perfect choice. A practical and elegant way of keeping your working surface clean and your accessories at hand. With 2 drawers and a total of 7 compartments, this rack has lots of space for your office supplies and accessories. It is built for long lasting use.
Perfect desktop organiserElegant designMultiple compartments

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here