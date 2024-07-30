HOMCOM Simple Modern 4-Compartment Low Bookcase w/ Shelves Cube

This simplistic bookshelf from HOMCOM is made for each and every home/office space out there. Designed in a versatile white finish, it is formed into a four compartment design, giving you plenty of room to store, display and organise. Both middle shelves can be moved up/down to a maximum 6.4cm for a more personalised storage space. It's completed with anti-tilt straps on the back, making it safe in homes with children and pets. Keeping style in its most clean and simple form.