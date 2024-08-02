HOMCOM 4-Tier Desktop Organiser with Cable Management for Stationery

The new way to conquer clutter with this HOMCOM desktop organiser. The four-tier design offers plenty of room, with two adjustable shelves in six positions - how you want the space is completely up to you and your needs. Wave goodbye to tangled cables with its handy cable management hole on the back. Made from MDF for a tough structure, the oak wood veneer finish makes this is a classically beautiful piece.