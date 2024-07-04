Outsunny 27pc Floor Tiles Interlocking Solid Wood DIY Deck Tiles Brown

Our Outsunny 27 pieces DIY deck tile will meet all of your demands of the floor no matter in a traditional back garden space, a balcony area, poolside and more. Made of solid wood and high quality plastic material for long term use. Its textured surface is anti-slip even when damp. Our decking flooring set includes 27 pieces to cover 2.5㎡ area, you can simple measure the area to order your tiles. Its open structure for maximum water drainage and breathability thus stopping water build. The interlocking design enables you to assemble or disassemble quickly.