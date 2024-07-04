Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plant
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plantimage 2 of Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plantimage 3 of Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plantimage 4 of Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plantimage 5 of Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plant

Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plant

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£82.99

£82.99/each

Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plant
Look to this Arbour bench for a classic and exquisite addition to your garden, patio and outdoor areas. Made from powder coated metal and crafted into a beautiful patterned design, it features a comfortable, extra wide bench which seats two people comfortably, making it ideal for relaxing with a friend in the sun. It also features a high-rise arch for plants and vines to grow against, with strong top bars for you to also hang potted plants, allowing you to create a beautiful place to sit and relax with your friends or even by yourself.
Can support and grow plants and vines against it.Extra wide bench with a high backA beautiful addition to any garden or patio

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here