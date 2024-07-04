Outsunny Garden Arch Bench Outdoor Patio Trellis Arbor for Plant

Look to this Arbour bench for a classic and exquisite addition to your garden, patio and outdoor areas. Made from powder coated metal and crafted into a beautiful patterned design, it features a comfortable, extra wide bench which seats two people comfortably, making it ideal for relaxing with a friend in the sun. It also features a high-rise arch for plants and vines to grow against, with strong top bars for you to also hang potted plants, allowing you to create a beautiful place to sit and relax with your friends or even by yourself.