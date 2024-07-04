Outsunny Metal Vintage Garden Arch Lawn Arbor Trellis Rose Plant

Let nature take centre stage in its own unique way with this arbours for the garden from Outsunny. Standing tall at 230cm x 114cm, our metal garden trellis are made into a smoothly curved pellet shaped design. On the top there are several bars which allow you to hang baskets from for an extra addition of flowers and plants. An easy way to bring natural beauty to your outdoors, whether the corner arbours for the garden be a permanent addition or temporarily for parties, weddings and BBQs.